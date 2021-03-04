Swiss Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth advance to quarter-finals

India's ace badminton player PV Sindhu stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Swiss Open by defeating Iris Wang of the USA in the round of 16 on Thursday.

Sindhu took just 35 minutes to beat World No. 40 Wang at the St. Jakobshalle Basel stadium. The Indian star sealed the game in straight games, 21-13, 21-14 to keep her country's hopes alive in the women's competition after Saina Nehwal crashed out in the opening round.

The 2011 and 2012 Swiss Open champion, Nehwal, fought for 58 minutes before going down 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 against Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who is yet to win the Swiss Open, will take on Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the last eight of the women's singles.

Meanwhile, in the men's singles campaign, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram advanced to the quarters, while their compatriot Sourabh Verma was knocked out of the tournament earlier on Thursday.

Srikanth, who is fourth seeded in the ongoing Swiss Open, defeated French player Thomas Rouxel in their clash that lasted for 52 minutes. Srikanth clinched the first game 21-10 before World No. 50 fought back to take the second game 14-21. However, the former Swiss Open winner Srikanth revived his game in the decider to claim the game 21-14.

Even Ajay Jayaram also was involved in a three-game nail-biting encounter in his round of 16 match against Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. Jayaram defeated Gemke 21-18, 17-21, 21-13 on Thursday. On the other hand, Sourabh Verma lost his round of 16 game 17-21, 14-21 against Vitidsarn Kunlavut of Thailand.