World Tennis League unveils star-studded line-up; Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Sumit Nagal, Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios among others in action

Hyderabad: A star-studded lineup, comprising Grand Slam winners, Olympic medalists and top-10 players, will take part in the third season of the World Tennis League (WTL). The World Tennis League will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 19 to December 22, 2024.

The World Tennis League is jointly hosted and conducted by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), and Miral.

The star-studded line-up includes India’s Sumit Nagal, Daniil Medvedev (world no. 5 in men’s singles) and Andrey Rublev (world no. 6 in men’s singles) in action.

Playing for Eagles, Medvedev and Rublev won the WTL 2023 title.

Along with the trio, 2024 US Open runner-up Taylor Fritz, Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud will be in action. Fritz, Hurkacz and Ruud are ranked seventh, eighth and ninth respectively in the men’s singles.

In the women’s category, 2024 Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova, who is ranked 10th in the world in women’s singles along with Jasmine Paolini, who is ranked fifth in the world. Paolini won the gold medal in the women’s doubles at the Paris Olympics 2024.

This will be the first time Krejcikova and Paolini will be playing in the World Tennis League.

As many as 14 tennis players will make a return to Abu Dhabi and that includes the world’s top two singles players in the women’s category Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka. Sabalenka won the 2024 US Open.

Swiatek, who announced a split from Tomasz Wiktorowski, her coach of three years, won the bronze medal in the women’s singles category at the Paris Olympics 2024 and won her third consecutive French Open title barely a month earlier on the same Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Paris Olympics silver medalist in women’s doubles Mirra Andreeva, Elena Rybakina, ranked fourth in women’s singles, Paula Badosa and Caroline Garcia will be a part of the tennis spectacle.

The third edition of the World Tennis League will also see Stefanos Tsitsipas and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios return to Abu Dhabi.