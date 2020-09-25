The Esports Club announces new pro league

Bengaluru: The Esports Club on Friday announced its latest event, the WD Black TEC Pro League for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the acclaimed team-based tactical shooter game from publisher Ubisoft.

The league is open to gamers and teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and will begin in October, running every month till the end of February, with a total prize pool of Rs 10 lakh.

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder & Head of Business Development, The Esports Club, said, "With the introduction of the TEC Pro League we want to further support Rainbow Six esports in the region through a larger prize pool and help acclimatize teams to a high stakes competitive environment they're going to see on the international stage over the next year."

Jaganathan Chelliah, Director Marketing India, Western Digital- "We are excited to work with The Esports Club on the TEC Pro League and to provide gamers with an amazing opportunity to kick start their esports careers. "

Khalid Wani- Director Sales India, Western Digital "At Western Digital, we're always looking at new and engaging ways to connect with our customers through events and various other activities."

After an initial qualifying phase, the top 24 teams from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be divided into three divisions. Each season will last three weeks with each division competing for its own independent prize pool.

At the end of every season, the top three teams from each division will get promoted into the next division with the bottom three teams in each division being relegated. The bottom three teams in Division 3 are eliminated from the league at the end of the season and a new open qualifier will allow three new teams to enter the league through Division 3 each season.