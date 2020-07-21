Adelaide: Cricket Australia (CA) is working towards preparing Adelaide Oval in such a way that Australia and India cricketers get the best training facilities during the quarantine period before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

The four Tests of the much-anticipated series is to be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively starting December 3.

CA acting chief executive Nick Hockley stated that Adelaide Oval is similar to Ageas Bowl and Old Trafford, where players can stay at an on-venue hotel and prepare themselves for the matches.

The travelling Indian team will have to undergo a mandatory two-week quarantine period. Also, with the T20 World Cup getting postponed, it is likely that the IPL will be hosted in the same window. So the retuning Australian players, if any, will also have to follow quarantine protocols as well.

"The two-week quarantine is pretty well-defined," Hockley told reporters as per ESPNcricinfo. "What we are working on is making sure that even within that quarantine environment, the players have got the absolute best training facilities, so that their preparation for the matches is as optimal as it can possibly be. We'll obviously take the guidance of the health experts and the authorities."