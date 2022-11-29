Three Yanam girls bag medals in swimming competitions

Kakinada: Three swimmers from Yanam of Puduchchery State secured 4th , 5th and 8th places in Khelo India Junior Women's Swimming Series-2022, organised by Swimming Federation of India for junior girls and open youth women at Dr BR Ambedkar International Aquatic Complex in Thiruvananthapuram on November 19 and 20.

Swimming Coach at Training Centre at Yanam N Uday Kumar told The Hans India that three girls - Nadakuditi Pavani Sarayu, Nagam Purandareswari aka Pujita and Padala Dhonika belonging to Yanam - participated in Khelo India swimming series.

He said that the trio emerged victorious by securing 4th, 5th and 8th places in Khelo India national junior women's swimming competition. Nadakuditi Pavani Sarayu, 8th class student, secured 4th place. Nagam Purandareswari (Pujita), who secured 5th place, is studying intermediate in Sri Sai Junior College. Padala Dhonika, senior intermediate student of Sai Junior College, secured 8th place. He said that these girls brought national as well as international fame to the Pondicherry government.

Speaking with The Hans India, Dhonika's father P Gopalam said that his daughter right from the age of five years started swimming.

He felt proud of his daughter achieving 8th place at national level competition.

Dhonika said that she owes her success to the inspiration from her parents and excellent guidance of coach. The Principal, staff and students of the college congratulated the students for bringing fame to their institute.