Tilak Varma vs Vijay Deverakonda: Pickleball Face-Off Goes Viral Before MI vs GT Match

Mumbai Indians have won six matches in a row and currently stand third on the IPL points table with 14 points. This is the third time in IPL history that Mumbai Indians have achieved six consecutive wins. In this season, batsman Tilak Varma has been a key contributor to the team's success.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are set to face Gujarat Titans today at the Wankhede Stadium. Ahead of the match, MI star Tilak Varma played a game of pickleball with Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda. The video has now gone viral on social media.

In a lihthearted moment, Vijay Deverakonda challenged Tilak saying, "If you beat me in a best-of-three match, I'll wear a Mumbai Indians jersey." However, Tilak’s team lost the pickleball game, with Vijay Deverakonda’s team winning 2-1. Mumbai Indians shared the video on their official social media handles, and it has since gone viral, attracting comments from both film and cricket fans.

- Vijay Devarakonda playing pickleball with Tilak Varma, The collaboration by Mumbai Indians has been top notch in IPL 2025. pic.twitter.com/FoUS0k3v0Z — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 5, 2025
























