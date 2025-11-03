  • Menu
Travis Head Chooses Ashes Over T20s! Skips India Series to Play Sheffield Shield

Australia's Travis Head celebrates his century during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand, at HPCA Stadium, in Dharamshala on Saturday

Travis Head has opted out of the last two T20Is against India to play in the Sheffield Shield for South Australia.

Australian opener Travis Head will skip the last two T20 matches against India. He will instead play for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania starting November 10.

Head made this choice to get ready for the Ashes Test series against England.

The Australian cricket board gave him the option to play either the T20s or the Shield.

Other top players — Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon — will also play in the Sheffield Shield before the first Test begins on November 21 in Perth.

