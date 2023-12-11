Triumph in Sports: Mariam Fatima to Represent Telangana in Archery at 67th SGFI Nationals

MARIAM FATIMA of Class 10 from HIDAYAH ISLAMIC INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL has been selected for National Levels in Archery & will represent Telangana in Archery Under 17 State Team in 67th SGFI Nationals from 15th to 18th Dec at Nayaid Gujarat.

Hidayah Islamic International School believes in overall development of students where the students get training of various sports such as archery, rifle shooting, skating, foot ball etc. On this eve Mr. Mohammed Riyaz Uddin chairman Hidayah Group of Educational Institutions have informed that many of the students from Hidayah Islamic International School was selected in state Rifle shooting and karate competitions held recently in Hyderabad.