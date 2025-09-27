Live
Vedant, Rahul shine as India sweep series vs Aus
Brisbane: Middle-order batters Vedant Trivedi and Rahul Kumar scored half-centuries while young left-arm spinner Khilan Patel grabbed four wickets as India Under-19 crushed Australia Under-19 by a massive 167 runs to make a clean sweep of the three-match Youth ODI series, here on Friday.
Brief scores:
India U19 280 for 9 in 50 overs (Vihaan Malhotra 40, Vedant Trivedi 86, Rahul Kumar 62; Rahul Kumar 3/45, Kasey Barton 3/39).` Australia U19 113 all out in 28.3 overs (Alex Turner 32, Tom Hogan 28; Udhav Mohan 3/26, Khilan Patel 4/26, Kanishk Chouhan 2/18).
