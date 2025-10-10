Virat, Rohit have so much skill and experience, they are in plans: Gill on 2027 WC

India’s newly-appointed ODI skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday said senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli remain a part of the team’s 2027 World Cup plans as their skill levels and voluminous experience cannot be ignored.

Gill, who replaced a very successful Rohit as leader of the ODI pack, also said that he would like to create friendships like his illustrious predecessor did during his nearly four-year stint. The 26-year-old Gill is already leading the Indian Test side.

Asked if he feels Rohit and Kohli are in the scheme of things for the 2027 World Cup, Gill wasn’t as cagey as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who was non-committal on the issue during a recent press conference.

“Of course. The experience that they (Rohit and Kohli) both have and the number of matches that they have won for India. There are very few players who have won so many matches for India,” Gill said while fielding a number of queries on his elevation.

“There are very few players in the world who have the so much skill, quality and the experience that they have. So, in that sense, I’m very happy,” the young skipper said.

While Rohit is 38 now, Kohli is 36. Both have retired from

Tests and T20 Internationals, making their India appearances rare. The duo will next be seen during a three-match ODI tour of Australia from October 19 to 25.

Gill said he wants to imbibe the calmness and camaraderie that Rohit brought to the dressing room during his stint.

“There are so many qualities that I want to inherit from Rohit Bhai. One is the calmness

that he possesses and the kind of friendships that he has created among the group is something that I aspire,” he said.

While Agarkar announced his appointment after India won the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, Gill confirmed that he had been informed of the promotion a few days before that.

“I’m very excited to lead my country in that format. And yes, the last few months have been very exciting for me. But I’m really looking forward to what the future has,” he said.

For someone, who is being looked as the next all-format captain, Gill admitted that at times there is mental fatigue that he deals with.