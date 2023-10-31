  • Menu
Virat's Birthday CAB to distribute 70K 'Kohli Masks'

Virats Birthday CAB to distribute 70K Kohli Masks
Kolkata: Around 70,000 supporters will be provided with free 'Virat Kohli masks' to cheer the ace batter on his 35th birthday, which coincides with India's World Cup game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5.

To mark 'King Kohli's' birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made the grand plan to distribute Kohli masks among the spectators. The match is set to be a full house with all the tickets sold out much in advance. Apart from distributing masks, the CAB has plan to have a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento.

