Virat's Birthday CAB to distribute 70K 'Kohli Masks'

- Telangana: Priyanka Gandhi to participate Praja Garjana meeting in Kolhapur today
- Congress' Bold Move: Promising Affordable LPG Cylinders In Chhattisgarh Elections
- Akhilesh Yadav Launches Bicycle Yatra, Vows To Challenge BJP And Lead 'INDIA Bloc' In 2024 Elections
- Hyderabad: PRCI celebrates World Communicators Day
- Apple Scary Fast event: iMac, MacBook Pro, M3 chipsets and more Launched
- TS handloom industry hanging by a thread
- Teachers are ‘irreplaceable’ even in digital age
- A ‘dummy school’ route to focus on entrance exams
- SCR observes Vigilance Awareness Week
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 31 October 2023
Kolkata: Around 70,000 supporters will be provided with free 'Virat Kohli masks' to cheer the ace batter on his 35th birthday, which coincides with India's World Cup game against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on November 5.
To mark 'King Kohli's' birthday, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has made the grand plan to distribute Kohli masks among the spectators. The match is set to be a full house with all the tickets sold out much in advance. Apart from distributing masks, the CAB has plan to have a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento.
