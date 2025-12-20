  1. Home
Vritti bags gold at Inter-varsity meet

  • Created On:  20 Dec 2025 11:50 AM IST
Vritti bags gold at Inter-varsity meet
Vritti Agarwal of Osmania University delivered a commanding performance to win the gold medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle at the All India Inter University Swimming and Diving Championship 2025-26 at SRM University here on Thursday.

Representing St Francis College for Women, Vritti clocked an impressive 18:01.04. Shirin of Visvesvaraya Technological University took silver (18:01.04), while Ashmitha Chandra of Jain University secured bronze (18:24.11).

