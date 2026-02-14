Anthropic’s $14B Surge Signals AI Shift as Indian IT Growth Slows

There are moments in the technology world when a single number captures the industry’s imagination. This week, that number is $14 billion. In less than three years after generating its first dollar in revenue, Anthropic says it has reached an annualised revenue run rate of $14 billion — a figure that has sparked intense debate across the tech and financial ecosystems.

The company revealed the milestone through a chart showing more than 10-fold annual revenue growth for three consecutive years. According to its blog, the number of customers spending over $100,000 annually on its Claude AI products has grown sevenfold in the past year. Two years ago, only around a dozen customers were spending over $1 million annually. Today, that figure exceeds 500. It even claims that “8 of the Fortune 10 companies are now Claude customers.”

The reaction online was immediate. Itamar Golan, CEO at Promt Security, wrote, “Anthropic is now at a $14B run rate. We’re watching a new software giant form in real time.” Another industry veteran, Mathieu Olivier, added: “All the figures related to Anthropic and Claude Code revenue are absolutely insane.”





Much of Anthropic’s recent acceleration has been driven by its coding-focused AI tools. Claude Code, launched for general users in May 2025, has crossed $2.5 billion in run-rate revenue, more than doubling in just one month. The product, along with its sibling Claude Work, has been widely credited with intensifying pressure on traditional SaaS firms, even triggering a selloff in related technology stocks.

While Anthropic’s growth story reflects AI’s rapid enterprise adoption, it has also thrown a spotlight on a contrasting narrative — the slowing expansion of India’s IT giants. Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, and Wipro have reported moderating growth rates over the past three financial years.

TCS posted revenue growth of 17.6 per cent in FY23, which slowed to 6.8 per cent in FY24 and further to 6 per cent in FY25. Infosys saw growth drop from 20.7 per cent in FY23 to 4.7 per cent in FY24, before a modest uptick to 6.1 per cent in FY25. HCL Tech’s expansion cooled to 8.3 per cent in FY24 and approximately 6.5 per cent in FY25. Over the last six months, TCS shares have declined more than 11 per cent, Infosys nearly 4 per cent, HCL Tech close to 3 per cent, and Wipro over 11 per cent.

One X user summed up the unease: “This one (Anthropic revenue) is the metric to watch if you are an IT employee. You can probably bet that 60-80 percent Anthropic revenue replaces the revenue that could have come to some Indian IT company.”

It is worth noting that Anthropic is not yet profitable and may remain so for several years, given the high costs of AI research and infrastructure. Still, its scale is striking. With around 2,500 employees, the company is generating revenue levels that rival long-established firms.

The contrast is increasingly symbolic of a broader shift — from labour-intensive IT services models to AI-driven software platforms managed by comparatively smaller teams. Whether this marks a permanent turning point or a transitional phase remains to be seen. For now, however, the numbers speak loudly.



