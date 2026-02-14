GHMC wins best stall award at Numaish

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has won the Best Stall award at the Numaish 2026 exhibition held at Nampally. The stall, set up under the aegis of the Urban Community Development wing, featured diverse products by 35 Self Help Groups. These exhibits, comprising entirely handmade items, were displayed and offered for sale throughout the annual event and drew an encouraging response from visitors.

Thousands of people who attended the exhibition stopped by the stall, appreciating the quality and range of products showcased by the members

Organisers presented a citation in the name of the Commissioner. Gosha Mahal Project Officer Vijayalakshmi received the appreciation certificate and memento on behalf of the corporation. Expressing happiness over the recognition, Commissioner RV Karnan congratulated the Self Help Group members and the officials for their dedicated efforts. The success highlights the effective role of municipal initiatives in promoting local craftsmanship and providing sustainable livelihoods for urban women across the city.