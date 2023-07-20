WADA identifies 12 positive tests of Indian athletes

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has found "clear evidence" that India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) is not doing its job properly, identifying 12 positive tests and 97 whereabouts failures involving 70 athletes during an investigation. WADA's independent Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) Department on Tuesday published a report following an investigation into allegations that elements of NADA's testing programme were not in accordance with the WADA Code and the International Standard for Testing and Investigations (ISTI).



"WADA I&I's long-running investigation, known as 'Operation Carousel', was launched in 2018, and uncovered evidence that NADA did not carry out adequate testing on some athletes in NADA's registered testing pool (RTP) while also failing to put in place appropriate monitoring of athletes' whereabouts information. "The investigation monitored select sports and athletes within India and, as a result, in cooperation with NADA, 12 positive tests (Adverse Analytical Findings) and 97 whereabouts failures of 70 athletes were identified.

These are now subject to results management processes as appropriate," said the WADA report. WADA noted that there was clear evidence NADA was lacking in resources. "Since 2016, WADA has been working with NADA to improve its anti-doping program, providing various corrective actions to address non-conformities with the World Anti-Doping Code and International Standards," said WADA I&I director, Gunter Younger.

"In parallel and in response to tips coming through our confidential information platform, 'Speak Up!', WADA I&I launched 'Operation Carousel', which uncovered clear evidence that NADA's lack of resources meant it was not carrying out a sufficient level of testing and it did not have satisfactory oversight and management of whereabouts filings by athletes in the registered testing pool."

The report said that since 'Operation Carousel' was launched NADA is trying to take corrective measures and strengthen its resources. "Since 'Operation Carousel' began to engage openly with NADA in late 2022, NADA has strengthened its testing program by improving internal processes and bringing in significant additional resources, both human and financial.