'We always planned on coming back... here we are again', says Kohli on attending Wimbledon match at Centre Court

New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli expressed his joy of being at the Centre Court for the Wimbledon match and recalled his first visit to the iconic venue from 10 years back in 2015.

Star India batter and his actress wife Anushka Sharma were in attendance at the centre court on Monday to witness Serbian great Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round match.

"2015 was the first time. Firstly, thank you for welcoming me with such warmth. It's great being here again. Me and Anushka, we came in 2015. That was our first experience of being here at the wonderful Centre Court. And just to experience what Wimbledon truly is, was very, very special.

"And we always planned on coming back, could not make it happen for various reasons. But yeah, now we have a bit of time on our hand and here we are again," said Kohli to former tennis player Vijay Amritraj in a video shared by Star Sports on social media.

Djokovic recovered from a slow start on Monday at Wimbledon, where he battled past Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals in London for the 16th time.

After the match, Kohli took to social media, expressing immense happiness over Djokovic’s victory. "What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator,” he wrote while posting a photo of the match on his Instagram stories. Resharing Kohli’s story, Djokovic expressed gratitude to the legendary cricketer. “Thank you for supporting," he noted.

Kohli, who has retired from T20 Internationals after the 2024 World Cup triumph, hung up his boots from Test cricket in May this year, bringing the curtain down on a career that spanned 14 years and included 123 Tests - 68 of them as captain - in which he scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85.



