Will Rishabh Pant and Bumrah Play the 4th Test? Here's What Shubman Gill Said

India lost the third Test match against England at Lord's in a close contest. India lost the match by just 22 runs. Despite Ravindra Jadeja playing well and scoring 61, remained not out, the other batters struggled to face English bowlers.

As a result, India was all out for 170 runs while chasing 193.

With this win, England lead the 5-match series 2-1. Ben Stokes was named the best player of the match. The 4th Test match will be played in Manchester on July 23.

After the game, Indian captain Shubman Gill shared updates about Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. He said Pant’s finger injury is not serious and he may play the next match. About Bumrah, he said, "You’ll know soon."

Match Summary: