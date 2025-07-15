Live
Will Rishabh Pant and Bumrah Play the 4th Test? Here's What Shubman Gill Said
Highlights
India lost the 3rd Test to England by 22 runs at Lord’s despite Jadeja’s strong 61*. With the series now 2-1 in England’s favor, all eyes are on Pant and Bumrah’s return for the 4th Test in Manchester.
India lost the third Test match against England at Lord's in a close contest. India lost the match by just 22 runs. Despite Ravindra Jadeja playing well and scoring 61, remained not out, the other batters struggled to face English bowlers.
As a result, India was all out for 170 runs while chasing 193.
With this win, England lead the 5-match series 2-1. Ben Stokes was named the best player of the match. The 4th Test match will be played in Manchester on July 23.
After the game, Indian captain Shubman Gill shared updates about Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. He said Pant’s finger injury is not serious and he may play the next match. About Bumrah, he said, "You’ll know soon."
Match Summary:
- England: 387 runs in 1st innings
- India: 387 runs in 1st innings
- England: 192 runs in 2nd innings
- India: 170 runs in 2nd innings (lost by 22 runs)
