PM Modi lauds ISRO for successful launch of LVM3-M6 Rocket

In a significant achievement for India's space programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the LVM3-M6 rocket from Sriharikota, placing the advanced American communication satellite, Blue Bird Block 2, into orbit. The launch took place on Wednesday, marking a new milestone in India's expanding commercial space capabilities.

In response to the successful launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his optimism about the future of India's space sector, attributing its growth to the nation’s youth. He highlighted the LVM3 rocket's reliable heavy-lift performance, which he believes sets a strong foundation for forthcoming missions, including the ambitious Gaganyaan project. Modi also noted the expansion of commercial launch services and the ongoing development of global partnerships, emphasizing that these advancements would enhance the capabilities of future generations and promote self-reliance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu also congratulated the ISRO team on their success. He remarked on the significance of the launch, stating that the rocket carried the heaviest satellite ever launched from Indian soil. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the successful deployment of the Blue Bird Block 2 satellite would further bolster India’s standing as a key global launch partner and enhance its commercial space sector. He extended his best wishes to the scientists and engineers whose dedication made this remarkable mission possible.