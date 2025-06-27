Wkts tumble as Australia routed for 180 by Windies

The West Indies shot out Australia for 180 and discovered how tricky the Kensington Oval pitch was by losing four wickets on day one of the test series opener.

The home side was 57-4 at stumps Wednesday with Brandon King 23 not out on debut, trying to make up for his three dropped catches in the field.

Teammate Jayden Seales took 5-60, his third test five-for, all at home, but Shamar Joseph was the more impressive bowler with 4-46. In nine tests, he has 34 wickets, 17 of them Australians. He owned the morning session.

Australia was all out inside 57 overs for its lowest total in the West Indies after batting first.

Only three batters got into double figures: Usman Khawaja (47), Travis Head (59) and captain Pat Cummins (28).

There was some deja vu for Australia from the World Test Championship final against South Africa less than two weeks ago at Lord’s. Australia was out for 212 on the first day when 14 wickets were also taken.

Cummins followed tradition in Bridgetown when he won the toss and chose to bat first. What looked like a bat-first pitch — mainly bare and dry — was revealed as a trap gifting the pacers seam, swing and the odd shooter. Of the day’s 14 wickets, 10 came from edges.

After an hour, Australia was 22-3.

Sam Konstas, replacing the dropped Marnus Labuschagne, was out for 3 in the fourth over, lbw on the back leg to Shamar Joseph.