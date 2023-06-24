Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

Bengaluru: Amateur Vidhatri Urs shot a solid round of 4-under 68, her third straight round in the 60s, to carve out one of the biggest victories --winning the ninth leg of the Womens Pro Golf Tour at the Prestige Golfshire, here on Friday.



Vidhatri totalled 16-under 200 with rounds of 65-67-68 and won by 13 shots over yet another Bengaluru amateur, Saanvi Somu (71) and rookie pro Jasmine Shekar from Bengaluru, who shot a final round of 70.



Vidhatri's total of 16-under tied the second best total under on the Tour alongside Vani Kapoor at Eagleton in 2016 and Neha Tripathi at Classic Golf and Country Resort in 2018. The best total under par is by Kiran Matharu, who won with a score of 17-under at Classic in 2015.

Sneha Singh (71), who herself won a title last year as an amateur before turning pro, and Neha Tripathi (68), one of the senior pros on the WPG Tour, were tied for fourth with a total of 1-under 215.

Starting the day with a nine-shot lead, Vidhatri's win was never in doubt. It was only a question of how big the margin would be.

Vidhatri birdied third and sixth and turned in two-under and added further gains on the Par-5 13th and Par-5 16th before dropping her only shot of the day on 17th. She closed with a flourish with a birdie on 18th. Her card of 68 was one of the three 68s recorded on the final day.