World Boxing backs creation of new Asian confederation

Renens (Switzerland): World Boxing has encouraged the creation of a new Asian Confederation that will not be affiliated with the International Boxing Association (IBA), to represent and promote boxing in the region.

The development came two days after Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) members voted in favour of remaining part of the IBA. Out of 34 votes cast, 23 delegates opposed ASBC’s independence from IBA, 10 voted in favour, and one abstained during the Congress held in Bangkok on Saturday. The new confederation, which will be aligned with World Boxing, is being created following the decision by Pichai Chunhavajira to step down as ASBC president.

Chunhavajira, who is also president of Thailand Boxing, stepped down as ASBC chief following the voting at the IBA Congress and revealed plans to form a rival Asian boxing organisation under the umbrella of World Boxing. “This step is vital to strengthen Asia’s voice, protect the rights of our athletes, and ensure a transparent, fair, and sustainable future for our sport,” Chunhavajira has said. World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst hailed this development as a “historic moment” in the sport’s evolution. He said, “We are thrilled to take this step towards empowering boxing in Asia. We are confident that the new Asian boxing confederation will thrive and further elevate the sport in the region.”

World Boxing, launched in 2023, approved applications from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, two of the world’s leading boxing nations, along with Guatemala and Laos last week to expand its membership to 55 countries.

The IBA, which had been suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over its governance and other issues since 2019, has been stripped of its recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during an extraordinary IOC Session last year.