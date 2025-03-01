Live
Just In
WPL 2025: CM Adityanath wishes luck to UP Warriorz team for first-ever home leg
Ahead of their home leg at the ongoing WPL 2025, the UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma and Capri Sports’ Director Jinisha Sharma met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, and invited him for the team’s games taking place here.
“We are extremely happy to receive the good wishes of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adiyanath. He has inspired our team to put our best foot forward as we move into our home leg games here in Lucknow. It would be a special moment for us to host him for our games and are confident the team would make him and the state of Uttar Pradesh proud,” said Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports.
UP Warriorz captain Deepti Sharma further added, “It was an honour to meet the Chief Minister. We are extremely happy to receive his support and are grateful for his good wishes for the team.”
The UP Warriorz are gearing up for their home stretch in Lucknow in Season 3 of the WPL. Led by Uttar Pradesh’s very own Deepti, the UP Warriorz, owned by Capri Sports, aims to create history playing for the first time at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.
The UP Warriorz will first face Gujarat Giants on March 3 during this leg of the WPL. After this, under the able coaching of Jon Lewis, the team will take on the Mumbai Indians and the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 6 and 8, respectively.
UP Warriorz squad: Deepti Sharma (c), Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Poonam Khamnar, Kiran Navgire, Dinesh Vrinda, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Shweta Sehrawat, Anjali Sarvani, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Arushi Goel, Kranti Goud, Gouher Sultana.