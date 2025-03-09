WPL 2025: UP Warriorz thank home fans for support during Lucknow leg

The UP Warriorz-led by Deepti Sharma brought the curtains down on their WPL 2025 campaign with a record-breaking win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.

In what was their last game in Lucknow this season, on their maiden visit to the home venue, the UP Warriorz posted the highest-ever total in the WPL, and not only defeated RCB but also knocked the defending champions out of the race for the playoffs. Among the top performers on the night was Georgia Voll who remained unbeaten on 99 from 56 balls, while the duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti both bagged three wickets each. Voll, who also walked away with the Player of the Match award, is also the joint-highest individual scorer in the WPL.

The likes of Chinelle Henry, Grace Harris, Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti and Voll produced some memorable performances during the course of the season for the UP Warriorz, who will be keen to build on the positives and come back stronger next season.

“The UP Warriorz have really enjoyed playing in Lucknow for the first time ever, and a special thank you to all our fans who have supported us throughout. We promise to come back better and stronger in the next season. Lucknow and this leg will always hold a special place in our heart. We look forward to seeing you all in the coming season,” said captain Deepti.

“We saved our best game until the last. It is great to have experienced the UP crowd, just UP in general. Playing in Lucknow has been fantastic and the fans have been brilliant. And I have loved my time in India,” Grace Harris added.

While playing in Lucknow was a first for the UP Warriorz, the team also registered another unique first, as they swapped their yellow and purple jerseys, for the rani pink playing kit, which pays tribute to the iconic freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai. On the final day of the season for the UP Warriorz, they hosted 635 young girls to experience live cricket at the WPL during the Lucknow leg of the tournament and pledged their support towards girls’ education in the state.

During the UP Warriorz’s first visit to their home city, the players chipped in and helped unveil two murals celebrating cricket, and the inspiring stories of women breaking boundaries in glass ceilings. The UP Warriorz have also put together a well pieced out campaign called Papa ki Warriorz, which highlights and narrates stories of a father’s support for their daughter, who is steadily working up the ladder, all the way to the top.

“Playing in Lucknow for the first time was incredible. The season had its ups and downs, but the love from our fans made it unforgettable. This homecoming has only strengthened our resolve for what’s next,” said Jinisha Sharma, Director, Capri Sports.