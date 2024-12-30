'Wrong decision': Gavaskar, BCCI vice-president slam Jaiswal's controversial dismissal at MCG

New Delhi: The dramatic fifth day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne was overshadowed by a contentious dismissal of Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. The decision, made by third umpire following a disputed DRS review, ignited a storm of criticism from cricketing legends and officials alike, with Sunil Gavaskar and BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla leading the charge against what they described as a 'wrong decision'.

Jaiswal, who was batting on a gritty 84 off 208 balls, seemed to be India’s best hope of salvaging a draw against Australia’s relentless attack. The controversy arose when he attempted to hook a short-pitched delivery from Pat Cummins that angled down the leg side.

On-field umpire Joel Wilson initially ruled Jaiswal not out after Australia’s appeal for a caught-behind dismissal. However, Australian captain Cummins immediately opted for the Decision Review System (DRS), challenging the on-field decision.

The third umpire, Sharfuddoula Saikat, reviewed the available evidence. While the Snickometer showed no spike as the ball passed Jaiswal’s bat and gloves, the television umpire relied on visual evidence of a slight deflection from the batter’s right index finger and a perceived change in the ball's direction. Based on this, Sharfuddoula overturned the on-field call, declaring Jaiswal out.

Sunil Gavaskar was scathing in his critique of the third umpire’s decision. Speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar said, "If you are using technology, then use technology only. Whatever I am seeing, I always say that this is an optical illusion. Snicko is a straight line. So it is absolutely not out. According to me, this is not out. This is a wrong decision. Absolutely wrong decision. Otherwise, don't use technology. If you are going to go with optical illusion, then don't use technology at all. It's simple."

BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla also took to 'X' to express his disappointment, saying, “Yashaswi Jaiswal was clearly not out. The third umpire should have taken note of what technology was suggesting. While overruling the field umpire, the third umpire should have solid reasons.”

Jaiswal was visibly distraught with the decision. After a brief argument with the on-field umpires, he walked back to the pavilion after scoring 84 off 208.

Five-time ICC umpire of the year Simon Taufel said on Channel Seven that Sharfuddoula was correct in giving Jaiswal out. "With the technology, we have a hierarchy and (if there is a) clear deflection off the bat there is no need to go any further and use any other form of technology to prove the case. The clear deflection is conclusive evidence."

Former Australian cricketer Simon Katich doing commentary on SEN cricket said, "Clearly out. I can't believe Snicko hasn't shown anything up."

This was not the first time that DRS decisions have come under scrutiny during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the opening Test in Perth, KL Rahul’s dismissal also sparked controversy when third umpire Richard Illingworth overturned an on-field decision without having access to a split-screen view that could have clarified whether the ball grazed Rahul’s bat or merely the pads.