WWE to stream its flagship shows in India under new partnership with Netflix

WWE, which has ruled the hearts of the 90s kids, has found a new outlet for its exhibition in India. Streaming giant Netflix has become the new home for WWE in India. The wrestling extravaganza will start streaming in India from April 1.

Under the partnership of Netflix with the sports entertainment company, Indian fans will be able to stream all of WWE’s weekly flagship shows, Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, as well as WWE’s Premium Live Events including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble and the upcoming WrestleMania.

The new experience is tailor made for the fans of the contest, and will be presented live showcasing serialized storytelling and high-adrenaline action three times a week (Raw, NXT, and SmackDown), 52 weeks a year. The partnership blends the best of scripted content with unpredictable live entertainment. Indian fans will also enjoy live Hindi commentary.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made a special announcement video welcoming Indian fans to the “Netflix era”.

Through this partnership, WWE fans in India will have seamless and immersive access to all WWE programming. Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault, and the ability to stream live or on demand.

With a devoted wrestling fanbase, India has been one of WWE’s most engaged international markets. Through Netflix, WWE will reach even more fans with its unmatched combination of athleticism, drama, and larger-than-life storytelling.

Earlier, this week, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming second season of their superhit show 'Khakee’. The new season, titled 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', lies at the crossroads of politics, crime, heroism and the grit to set the system right.

The show stars an ensemble cast including titans of Bengali cinema, Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee along with Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty and Shraddha Das.

The new season is set in the Kolkata of the early 2000s, and sees gangsters and politicians commanding unchallenged authority.



