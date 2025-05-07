Live
Young Indian shuttlers falter in Taipei Open qualifiers
Taipei:Young Indian shuttlers failed to make a mark as none of them could progress to the main draw of the singles events at the Taipei Open Super 300 badminton tournament here on Tuesday.
Manraj Singh, Raghu Mariswamy and Mansi Singh showed early promise with opening-round wins in the singles qualification but fell short in their respective second-round matches.
Manraj suffered a narrow 21-9, 19-21, 20-22 loss to Malaysia’s Tan Jia Jie, while Raghu went down 16-21, 17-21 to Indonesia’s Moh Zaki Ubaidillah in men’s singles. Mansi, competing in women’s singles, was outplayed 17-21, 10-21 by Thailand’s Pitchamon Opatniputh. Earlier, Raghu had staged a comeback win over Macau’s Pui Pang Fong 14-21, 21-16, 21-14, while Manraj got the better of local shuttler Cheng Kai 19-21, 21-13, 21-11. Mansi had edged past Chinese Taipei’s Tsai Hsin-Pei 22-20, 14-21, 21-17. Among others, Aryamann Tandon lost 27-25, 10-21, 8-21 to Malaysia’s Kok Jing Hong, while Mithun Manjunath went down 21-17, 19-21, 9-21 to Tan Jia Jie in the men’s singles qualifiers. In women’s singles, Isharani Baruah, Ira Sharma and Shreya Lele also bowed out in the opening round. Isharani put up a strong fight before losing 7-21, 23-21, 22-24 to Pitchamon, while Ira was defeated 7-21, 18-21 by local shuttler Chen Su Yu. Shreya suffered a straight-games 14-21, 16-21 loss to Japan’s Sorano Yoshikawa.