Youngsters impress at New Year Children Chess Trophy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a vibrant performance of young chess talent as the Pragathi Chess Academy All India New Year Children Chess Trophy 2026 was conducted at Premia Academy International School, Attapur. The event featured keenly contested matches in the Under-8, Under-10, Under-12 and Under-15 categories for both boys and girls, drawing a strong field of promising young players from across the country which highlighted the growing enthusiasm for the sport among children.

In the Under-15 Boys section, Ritesh Maddukuri clinched first place, followed by Shaik Abdul Mannan and Kenith Urla. Aadyareddy Konda emerged champion in Under-15 Girls with Hyma Sanvitha and Sai Medha Sree finishing second and third respectively.

Aarush topped the Under-12 Boys while Hithesh Sai Saketh and Jella Guru Gnaan fetched the second and third spot. Ridhima Singh won the Under-12 Girls title with Zaara Arrooshi Shaik in second place and Varnika third.

In Under-10, Vignesh and Kavya A N S S secured top honours in boys and girls respectively. Velvendhan and Shyamak Reyansh finished second and third in boys, while Tanishi Sharma, Saanvika pallam Reddy bagged second and third spot among girls in U-10

The Under-8 crowns went to Yuvan Rodda (boys) and Shrivishishta (girls). The second and third place were won by Mungi Grahith Vivaan and Advait Sharma (boys) and in girls by Aishwarya and Nainika.

Prizes were distributed in the presence of Ganesh Kumar Tirubelli, Head–Operations & Marketing, Premia Academy, and K Srinivasa Raju, Organising Secretary, along with winners and runners-up.