Yuvraj smashes 7 sixes as India Masters make final

Raipur: Cricketing nostalgia was at its peak as the India Masters rode a power-packed half-century from Yuvraj Singh and a four-wicket burst from left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem to storm into the final of the International Masters League (IML) 2025, hammering the Australia Masters by 94 runs in the first semifinal.

For Sachin Tendulkar’s men, this was more than just a ticket to Sunday’s title clash — it was a chance to settle old scores, and they did it convincingly in front of a packed crowd at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Thursday.

The Raipur crowd erupted in anticipation as Sachin Tendulkar walked out to take charge of India Masters’ innings after being invited to bat by Australia Masters on a track tailor-made for batting, and the iconic batter turned back time with a brisk 42-run knock before Yuvraj Singh’s vintage hitting powered them to a daunting 220/7.

Unfazed by the early loss of Ambati Rayudu (5) and Pawan Negi (11), Tendulkar stood firm, rolling back the years with impeccable timing and elegance. At the other end, Yuvraj Singh made an emphatic start, launching a colossal six over midwicket to announce his arrival.

There was a brief hush in the stadium when Tendulkar survived two anxious moments on 25 and 35, but as soon as the danger passed, the iconic “Sachin! Sachin!” chants reverberated louder than ever. With the duo in full flow, their 47-run partnership for the third wicket ensured a strong foundation for a commanding total.

However, a couple of overs later, a hush fell over Raipur. Ben

Hilfenhaus struck, bringing Tendulkar’s sublime 30-ball knock, laced with seven boundaries, to an abrupt halt. With the master departing, it was time for another familiar hero to take center stage.

Yuvraj Singh was at his vintage best as he stepped on the accelerator, sending Bryce McGain into the stands thrice in one over to bring up a whirlwind 26-ball fifty. New man Stuart Binny wasted no time in asserting his presence, cashing in on a reprieve on 11 off Hilfenhaus and finding boundaries at will.

In reply, Australia Masters’ chase was derailed by three quick wickets inside the powerplay, with Vinay Kumar starting proceedings by getting rid of the dangerous Shane Watson (5) cheaply before dismissing

Brief scores

India Masters 220/7 (Sachin Tendulkar 42, Yuvraj Singh 59, Stuart Binny 36, Yusuf Pathan 23; Xavier Doherty 2/30, Daniel Christian 2/40) beat Australia Masters 126 all out (Ben Cutting 39, Ben Dunk 21, Shaun Marsh 21; Shahbaz Nadeem 4/15, Vinay Kumar 2/10, Irfan Pathan 2/31) by 94 runs