10 People Dies In Different Villages Of Tamil Nadu After Consuming Hooch

Ten people, among them a septuagenarian woman, are said to have died in Marakkanam and Madurantakam from consuming hooch. Four people died in Madurantakam while six people died in Marakkanam. Seven police officers in the Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts were suspended on Sunday as a result of the incident. Police are looking into whether the two incidents are connected or not.



Nearly 80 people of the Ekkiyarkuppam fishing hamlet have reportedly drunk hooch sold in the area in recent days, according to sources in Marakkanam, in the Villupuram district. At least 20 of the villagers were admitted to nearby hospitals on Saturday after some of them fell ill.

According to police sources, they discovered that Puducherry hooch was being smuggled into the area as a result of their investigation. Police in Marakkanam have filed a report, detained V Amaran (age 28), and are looking for four of his associates: Muthu (age 31), Arumugam (age 42), Mannankatti (age 50), and Ravi (age 50). To determine the cause of death, police are awaiting the autopsy results.

MK Stalin, the country's chief minister, expressed sadness over the fatalities and said the government has taken tough measures to stop the selling of illegal liquor. He mandated a settlement of Rs. 50,000 for those who were hospitalised and Rs. 10 lakh for the heirs of the deceased.

The chief minister announced the suspension of inspector Arul Vadivazhagan of Marakkanam, subinspector Deeban, inspector Mariya Sofi Manjula of Kottakuppam Prohibition Enforcement Wing, and subinspector Sivagurunathan.