19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student In Chennai Gives Organs To Five Patients

A final-year college student from Chennai suffered a serious injury. Despite all attempts, the teenager's brain was deemed "inactive/dead" and he could not be saved. Five people have received fresh leases on life. They received the organs from the brain dead student.

According to a private medical facility, he final-year college student from Chennai reportedly suffered a serious injury earlier this month on the busy Grand Southern Trunk (GST) Road outside of the city.

The teenager was taken right away to a private hospital close to the scene of the tragedy. He was then transported to Chennai's Rela Hospital for treatment. After putting all the efforts to save the teenager, the struggle and effort goes in vain. The teenager was declared brain dead.

Social workers at the hospital informed the family of the dead about organ donation because his essential organs were still functioning normally, and they consented to donate his vital organs.

The tamil nadu government granted permission for the student's organs to be harvested legally, taking into account the urgency. According to the press release, a kidney, two lungs, and a liver were transferred to other patients while another kidney, and a heart was transplanted to patients who were receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, R Kanthimathi , member secretary of Transplant Authority Government of Tamil Nadu said that in India, Tamil Nadu has been at the forefront of organ transplantation. I am appreciative of the donor's family for stepping forward to support this admirable endeavour and changing so many lives.