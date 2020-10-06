238 police men die in Tamil Nadu in 2020

As one of the Covid-19 warriors, the police force is also being included apart from the medical professionals including health care workers and doctors. Statistics put out by the Tamil Nadu government say the force has lost 238 personnel in the first nine months of the year to various reasons. The dreaded pandemic has consumed 35 of them.

With a wide spread of 1,500 police stations housing nearly 1,50,000 police personnel, TN is considered to be the fifth-largest police force in the country, reports Dinamani. There is a policeman for every 632 persons in the State, as per official data.

The increasing work pressures have taken a toll on various ways, says the report which lists accidents as the top cause for deaths in 46 cases. This is followed by 37 deaths due to heart attacks and suicides respectively, cancer cases killing six and 74 succumbing to an assorted set of reasons.