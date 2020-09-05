4 more special trains to run in Tamil Nadu from September 7

Apart from the nine trains already plying in Tamil Nadu, under Unlock 4, the State government has agreed to add four more special trains from September 7. The nine trains announced earlier were to connect the capital of Chennai with Coimbatore, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchi, Karaikudi apart from an inter-connecting train between Coimbatore and Mayiladuthurai. The advance reservation for passengers began today.

Additionally, four more trains have been added to enable intra-State passengers. These trains will ply between Madras Egmore – Kanyakumari, Sengottai-Egmore, Chennai Central – Mettupalayam and Tiruchi- Nagercoil. With the State transport corporation buses already in operation, the mobility of people and goods is expected to get a booster shot from Monday, reports Dina Thanthi.

One reason of worry could surely be the rapid rise of coronavirus cases which has shot up in various corners of the State, from Coimbatore at one end and Cuddalore at the other. Chennai has been having a see-saw like situation over the past fortnight with the cases on the downward spiral, presently. The impact of this enhanced facilitation for mobility of public in Tamil Nadu will be known soon.