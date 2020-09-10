5,528 cases in TN on Thursday, over 54 lakh tested till date

A marginal dip in coronavirus cases continued from where it stopped on Wednesday for Tamil Nadu when the State logged 5,584 cases. The figure for Wednesday stood at 5,528 with the capital alone registering 991 cases.

There was a noticeable decrease in the death figure which stood at 64, a sharp one-third drop from the 100+ which was the norm two weeks and more. 6,185 cases were discharged on Thursday, 48,482 were still undergoing treatment.

As far as testing was concerned, 83,411 cases were tested taking the total to 54,49,635. Coimbatore had 440 Coronavirus cases, Salem had 300 cases while Cuddalore had 263.

The neighbourhood of Chennai like Tiruvallur had 296 and Chingleput notched up 279 cases. The total across the State stands at 4,86,052.