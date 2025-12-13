Govt clears Rs 1,615 cr rail cargo terminal

Vijayawada: The state government approved a major logistics investment near the Ramayapatnam Port corridor, greenlighting the development of a Rs 1,615 crore multi-cargo modular rail terminal in Nellore district. The project, led by Ramayapatnam Cargo Rail Terminal (RCRT), is expected to transform freight movement along the State’s emerging maritime-industrial belt and create an estimated 1,300 jobs.

According to officials, the terminal will be developed across 429 acres near Tettu Railway Station, forming a key inland logistics node feeding the Ramayapatnam deep-water port, one of Andhra Pradesh’s flagship maritime projects.

As part of Phase-1, the state government has approved the allotment of 153.77 acres in Chevuru village to RCRT, following scrutiny by both the State Investment Promotion Committee (SIPC) and the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).

The SIPB, which reviewed the proposal on December 4, endorsed the land allocation and directed agencies to prepare an integrated logistics master plan for the wider port hinterland, including assessment of additional land requirements for future phases. Officials noted that the RCRT proposal aligns with the state’s wider objective of strengthening multimodal connectivity to accelerate industrial growth on the east coast.

Under the government’s approval, the AP Maritime Board (APMB) will complete acquisition of the earmarked land and transfer it to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC), with stamp duty and registration charges waived for the inter-agency transfer. APIIC will subsequently allot the land to RCRT on a cost basis, as per its industrial land-allotment norms.

The rail terminal is designed to handle a broad mix of cargo linked to port-led industrial clusters, improving turnaround times and reducing logistics costs for bulk commodities and containerized freight.

Officials said its modular design allows phased expansion as cargo volumes scale with the commissioning of the Ramayapatnam Port and related industrial ecosystems.

The project marks another step in Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to position itself as a logistics and manufacturing hub on India’s eastern seaboard, supported by new ports, enhanced rail connectivity, and corridor-based industrial planning.