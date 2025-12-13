Akhilesh Yadav meets KTR, says BJP slipped to No 2 in UP

Hyderabad: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that political parties must remain connected with the people, and when they do so, the public will stand by them at any time—just as they did in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP has now been pushed to second place.

Akhilesh Yadav, who was on a private visit to Hyderabad, expressed his desire to meet BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. He first met senior BRS leader Talasani Srinivas Yadav, who welcomed and felicitated him. He later met BRS working president KT Rama Rao at KCR’s residence in Nandi Nagar.

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said he feels a strong sense of belonging whenever he meets BRS leaders.“Ups and downs are common in life, and victories and defeats are also common in politics. People give opportunities. There was a time when we won very few seats, but we stayed among the people, and they supported us. Today, the BJP is number two in Uttar Pradesh. We never know when people will stand with us,” he said.

He added that the country should move on a progressive path, without division politics.

“There must be vision. Negativity should end, positivity should grow, and progress must be the goal. I have spoken to KCR, and I will be meeting him very soon. I thank my young friend KTR—we feel a sense of closeness when we meet,” Akhilesh said.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that Akhilesh Yadav meets KCR whenever he comes to Hyderabad and has often shared his views even when the BRS was in power.

“He has always stressed the need for unity in the country. As he came to Hyderabad, he wanted to meet KCR and seek his guidance on how to move forward with efforts for national unity,” KTR said.

He recalled how the Samajwadi Party bounced back to win 37 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh after losing the Assembly elections, becoming the third-largest party in Parliament.

“BRS will continue with the same inspiration,” KTR added.