Former SIB chief Prabhakar Rao surrenders in phone-tapping scandal

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police took custody of retired Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief Prabhakar Rao after he surrendered on Friday, complying with a Supreme Court order in an explosive phone-tapping case that involves allegations of political espionage and abuse of power.

Rao, a key figure in Telangana’s intelligence machinery during the previous BRS regime, walked into the Punjagutta police station under tight security, marking a dramatic turn in the scandal that first erupted last year.

The case stems from allegations that Rao orchestrated illegal surveillance on opposition leaders, judges, activists, and even journalists, using state resources to tap hundreds of phones without legal sanction.

Hyderabad police booked him under charges of criminal conspiracy, unlawful interception, and privacy violations after raids uncovered call records and surveillance logs.

The Supreme Court intervened last month, criticising the state for delays and ordering Rao’s immediate arrest if he failed to heed summons. Facing contempt threats, the sixty-something former intelligence chief appeared before a magistrate, secured interim bail, but remains under investigation as police delve deeper into the network.

Sources indicate evidence points to a web linking Rao to top BRS leadership, with intercepted chats reportedly revealing motives tied to political sabotage ahead of elections.

The case is testing Telangana’s cyber and intelligence wings, with fears that more high-profile names may soon be implicated.