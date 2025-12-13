TTD steps up Annaprasadam drive across 60 temples

Tirumala: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is making arrangements to provide hygienic and tasty Annaprasadam to devotees across all its temples. Preparations are underway to begin distribution in 60 temples under the direct supervision of the TTD administration.

TTD first commenced free Annaoprasadam on April 6, 1985, under the SV Nitya Prasadam Scheme, serving meals to about 2,000 devotees daily.

The scheme was inaugurated by then chief minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Later, on April 1, 1994, the Sri Venkateswara Nitya Annadanam Trust was established, and in 2014 it was renamed the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. Initially, meals were served at the old Annadanam Complex opposite Kalyanakatta.

Since July 7, 2011, distribution has been taking place at the modern Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC) in Tirumala, inaugurated by then President of India, Pratibha Patil. As of November 15, the trust holds Rs 2,316 crore in fixed deposits.

Annaprasadam is served at multiple locations including Rambageecha Bus Stand, CRO, PAC halls, Vaikuntham Queue Complexes, Narayanagiri sheds, outer queue lines and MTVAC.

On regular days, 1.8–1.9 lakh devotees receive meals, while weekends see 2–2.1 lakh.

During major occasions such as New Year’s Day, Vaikuntha Ekadashi, Rathasapthami, and Garuda Seva, over 2 lakh devotees are served in a single day.

Distribution also extends to Tiruchanoor, Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, local hospitals, Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple and Vontimitta. Here, 15,000–16,000 devotees are served daily, rising to 18,000–20,000 on weekends.

The EO held several review meetings, with TTD coordinating support from religious organisations and mutts to strengthen this service.