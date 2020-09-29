5,546 cases on Tuesday, Chennai, Covai hot spots still

With the total number of Coronavirus cases close to touching the 6-lakh mark ( total as on Tuesday being 5,91,943), Tamil Nadu is still causing concern to the Establishment as well as the public, who have been awaiting better days for more than six months now. By late evening, Chennai and Coimbatore districts were occupying the top two slots still at 1,277 and 572 fresh cases respectively. The total number of Coronavirus cases stood at 5,546.

Across the society in the State, there have been many cases in the public-oriented spheres like politics and cinema where many celebrities have been tested positive over the past few months. The death of playback singer SPB too has been considered due to his initial coronavirus attack, which weakened his internal systems and resistance.

The Opposition has been breathing fire and has not missed out on any opportunity to target the State government over the past six months. Many MLAs and top leaders from DMK too have been found to have been affected by the pandemic with one among them succumbing to its impact.