9 Arrested While Seizing Ganja Headed For Sri Lanka

Police stated on Tuesday that they had captured 170 kilogrammes of ganja intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka nea r Vedaranyam, 55 kilometres from Nagapattinam. According to Nagapattinam district superintendent of police G Jawahar, nine persons have been arrested in this case.



A crew led by sub-inspector Balamurugan stood surveillance at the village after receiving a tip. Sudhakar of Pudupalli village near Vedaranyam was supposed to collect bundles of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.

Two cars were spotted there currently, and the crew was able to stop them. A search revealed 85 packages, each containing 2 kg of the drug. As per the police officer, the team recovered 170 kg of ganja and arrested nine people.

According to him, the arrested nine were interrogated and they disclosed that the bundles were intended to be taken to Vedaranyam and smuggled into Sri Lanka. He went on to say that more inquiry is underway.