9 Arrested While Seizing Ganja Headed For Sri Lanka
Police stated on Tuesday that they had captured 170 kilogrammes of ganja intended for smuggling to Sri Lanka nea r Vedaranyam, 55 kilometres from Nagapattinam. According to Nagapattinam district superintendent of police G Jawahar, nine persons have been arrested in this case.
Sudhakar of Pudupalli village near Vedaranyam was supposed to collect bundles of ganja from Andhra Pradesh.A crew led by sub-inspector Balamurugan stood surveillance at the village after receiving a tip.
Two cars were spotted there currently, and the crew was able to stop them. A search revealed 85 packages, each containing 2 kg of the drug. As per the police officer, the team recovered 170 kg of ganja and arrested nine people.
According to him, the arrested nine were interrogated and they disclosed that the bundles were intended to be taken to Vedaranyam and smuggled into Sri Lanka. He went on to say that more inquiry is underway.
Meanwhile, around a month back, the Washermenpet police have detained nine people, including a fugitive history-sheeter and the boss of a drug-smuggling group. Over 1,000 packages of assorted medicines, mobile phones, and automobiles were also seized by the police force. According to the authorities, they obtained information about a gang transporting prohibited substances from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka into the local market.
