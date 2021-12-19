Activists flay collapse of check dam at Anakkati

Coimbatore/ Chennai: Environmentalists and social activists of Tamil Nadu have come out against poor construction of check dam at Anakkati which collapsed during the recent incessant rains.

The check dam was constructed using the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) under the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) funding of around Rs 8 lakhs.

K. Kalidas, founder of Osai, a Non-Governmental Organisation active in the conservation of environment while speaking to IANS said: "The work was carried out in a hurry and the money spent was not utilised properly as there was no chance for such a check dam to collapse in rains if the total money allotted was properly used. The contractor seems to have used poor quality materials leading to the collapse of the dam within months of its construction and this has to be probed properly."

The environmentalist said that the construction of check dams that stop the perennial streams free flow and the dam should be constructed in such a manner that movement of micro and aquatic organisms should not be curtailed.

Environmentalist, K. Mohanraj also said that the construction of check dams is against scientific wildlife management. He also said that a total audit has to be conducted on the check dams constructed in Tamil Nadu over the years.

Mohanraj told IANS: "Ninety-five per cent of the check dams constructed in Tamil Nadu under various schemes are a major failure. Government officials are still insisting on constructing such check dams which are not useful and draining of taxpayer's money. We should revive streams and revival of streams is revival of biodiversity." However, a senior officer with the Periyanaickanpalayam Block office told IANS that the work was executed perfectly but the incessant rains had led to the collapse of one wall of the check dam. He also said that the concerned contractor will complete the maintenance work of the same and that there was no need for worry.Tamil Nadu environmental minister's office was not available for comment.