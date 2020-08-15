AIADMK warns party officials against airing personal views

Chennai: The ruling AIADMK on Saturday warned of action against party officials airing personal views to the media without party's leadership's approval.

In a joint statement, party Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Joint Coordinator and Chief Minister K Palaniswami said nothing is going to be gained by the party by the airing of such personal views in public.

The two leaders said that the personal views of some party officials without any basis had resulted in unnecessary speculations.

They said that while participating in the media debates, the spokespersons should instead highlight the government's achievements and its schemes.

The statement said the AIADMK will take policy decisions like electoral alliances democratically after discussions with party leaders and also ascertaining the views of its cadres.

The recent utterances of some party leaders on the AIADMK chief ministerial candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections resulted in media speculations.