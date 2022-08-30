Arvind Kejriwal To Launch Schools In Tamil Nadu

According to officials, Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 and will establish schools of excellence there. They added thatthe Tamil Nadu government invited Mr. Kejriwal.



The official added that onSeptember 5, the Delhi chief minister will go to Tamil Nadu. Arvind Kejriwal would introduce 15 model schools and the school of excellence will run by the Tamil Nadu government.

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, visited a Delhi government school in April of this year, where he was informed by staff members on the AAP government's changes to the city's educational system.

Furthermore, the DMK leader said that his administration was building model schools in the southern state that were modelled after Delhi and asked Mr. Kejriwal to see them.