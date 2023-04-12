Assistant Carry District Collector's Shoes During Temple Visit In Tamil Nadu

During a visit to a temple, the Kallakurichi district collector of Tamil Nadu asked his assistant carry his shoes, and the incident was caught on camera. The incident's footage is currently trending on social media.



District Collector Sravan Kumar is greeted by multiple individuals as he exits his chauffeur-driven car in the two-minute video. Then, as his assistant arrives, Kumar can be seen motioning for him to call them over. His aide then removes and carries off his shoes.



The purpose of Sravan Kumar's visit to Ulundurpettai was to assess the preparations for the renowned Koovagam Koothandavar temple festival. Later, the district collector entered the building where he was present and offered his respects. Netizens have criticised the video.