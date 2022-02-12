Basic Digital Literacy Will Be Taught To Tamil Nadu Rural Students By IIT Madras
Highlights
On Friday, the IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and the Asha For Education established two rural technology institutes in Tamil Nadu to teach digital literacy to remote and rural government school pupils.
After screening the students, both centres in Tiruvallur's Kanakammachathram and Seethanjeri will teach fundamental digital literacy and programming. Children in government schools in grades nine through twelve will be taught advanced technologies such as drones, 3D printing, robotics, and artificial intelligence, as well as animation, webpage design, and hardware-based programming.
V Kamakoti, director of IIT-Madras, stated in a statement that the establishment of the centres represented the start of a journey to provide quality education and technology to students from remote areas.
This year, there are plans to open more similar rural technology institutes near government schools. Rajaraman Krishnan of Asha For Education, a non-profit organisation dedicated to teaching poor children explained that theyintended to locate the centres near higher secondary schools so that kids would be able to attend classes in the evenings after school hours. The majority of youngsters do not have access to computer science or other technologies.
T Gunasekar, headmaster of Government Higher Secondary School, Kanakammachathram mentioned that this school is situated in a rural location that mostly educates children from the weaker sections. This initiative will be extremely beneficial.K G Muralidhar, headmaster of Seethanjeri's Government Higher Secondary School applauded the initiative and said that the programme would help rural children improve computer skills.
