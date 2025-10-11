Betel leaf farmers in TN's Dharmapuri seek govt support amid falling prices

Chennai: Once a thriving agricultural venture, betel leaf cultivation in Dharmapuri district is facing a severe crisis as farmers struggle with declining prices, limited marketing avenues, and escalating labour costs.

The situation has prompted cultivators to urge the horticulture department to provide a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 12,000 per lot to sustain the age-old practice.

Betel leaf is cultivated across nearly 250 acres in the district, with nearly 1,500 farmers engaged in the trade.

The crop is concentrated in areas such as Palayampaudur, Kombai, Jallikottai, Reddipatti, and Kodipatti.

Traditionally, the leaves are sold in private market lots known as mootai, each comprising 128 bundles of around 120 leaves.

However, the combination of erratic weather, pest infestations, and rising input and labour costs has made the cultivation economically unviable.

Farmers say they are able to harvest quality leaves only once every eight months, limiting their income to one or two sales a year.

Despite such constraints, market prices have stagnated between Rs 7,000 and Rs 9,000 per lot, far below the cost of production.

Skilled labour required to tend the crop adds to the burden, with weekly expenses ranging from Rs 800 to 1,000 per worker.

Labour costs spike further during the monsoon season, eroding any marginal profit farmers might make.

Adding to their woes, the district has witnessed back-to-back climatic challenges -- from severe drought last year that drove up irrigation costs, to heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Fengal that damaged vines and reduced yields.

Many cultivators have reported successive years of loss, leading to declining morale within the farming community.

With the northeast monsoon approaching, farmers anticipate another challenging season, fearing up to 70 per cent crop loss due to unpredictable weather patterns.

Even if prices rise marginally, the returns are unlikely to offset their rising expenses.

Officials from the horticulture department acknowledged that Dharmapuri has only a small number of betel leaf cultivators and said they would consider working with the agriculture marketing department to explore solutions.

However, they noted that introducing an MSP would require a policy-level decision by the state government.

For now, unless immediate interventions are made, one of Dharmapuri's traditional crops faces the risk of fading into decline.