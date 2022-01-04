Boy In Tamil Nadu Succumbed After Being Wounded By A Gunshot Amid CISF Training

An 11-year-old kid died on Monday evening in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district, days after being wounded by a bullet. The bullet was reportedly fired on December 30 last year at the shooting range, that is around one kilometre from the boy's home, amid training by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tamil Nadu police.

MK Stalin, the chief minister, announced on Monday that an investigation into the incident was started. He stated that those convicted guilty will face appropriate consequences. Stalin reportedly ordered a ten-lakh-solatium payment from the CM Relief Fund to the boy's family, expressing his sorrow.

On December 30, a bullet fired from the Pasumalaipatti shooting range struck the youngster, K Pugazhendi, who was seated outside his house in Narthamalai hamlet. He was transported to a government hospital in Pudukkottai before being transferred to a government hospital in Thanjavur. On the same day, surgeons withdrew the bullet from his brain, and he was treated in the intensive care unit. On Monday, though, he died to his wounds.

Residents had urged that the shooting range be closed and that an investigation into the disaster be launched by the district police. A CISF personnel was charged by the Keeranur police under IPC sections 286 on the basis of negligence in handling explosive substance and 338 for negligence in handling explosive substance and causing grievous injuries.