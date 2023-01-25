Bus In Tamil Nadu Fell Into Canal And Injured 86 Passengers

A bus operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation fell into a canal near Virudhachalam in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, injuring up to 86 people. The majority of whom traveling into bus were women and children.



The bus, which was specifically designed for women, was travelling from Vriddachalam to the village of Seppakkumal. A general hospital in Vriddachalam received the injured patients. Everyone is reportedly in stable condition.

The inspector affirmed there were no fatalities. All of the injured passengers, he continued, were taken right away to Vridhachalam General Hospital. The majority of them have been released.A brain injury was also sustained by the bus driver. The inspector further stated that although a case has been filed, no one has been taken into custody as of yet.