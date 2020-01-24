Case filed against old age home in Hyderabad for harassing inmates

A case has been filed against Mamata Old age home at Nagaram under Keesara police station limits for harassing inmates.

Elder, middle-aged and handicapped people were forced to stay in the unhygienic congested rooms. Besides, around 73 mentally retarded persons were tied with chains.

"Those who questioned the management over the alleged treatment, the organizers would thrash them with sticks," said an inmate adding that the home charges Rs 5,000-10,000 for a mentally retarded person.

After being alerted by the locals, the police inquired the case and took the organizers into custody for illegally operating the home. Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita Murthy, ACP Siva Kumar recorded the statements of the victims.

The police registered a case and sent the people to the medical examination.