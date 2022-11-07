A case has been opened by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reexamine the theft of 13 idols from a Palavoor temple in Tamil Nadu in June 2005 in light of claims made by two police officials against one another over various anomalies. On the Madras High Court's instruction, the CBI opened the inquiry. The prime suspect, Subash Chandra Kapoor, who was detained by German authorities in response to an Interpol Red Notice in October 2011 and extradited to India in July 2012 in connection with another case, has also been ordered to find the perpetrators and recover the other antiquated idols that are still allegedly in his possession or under his purported control.



In its ruling, the High Court noted that the investigation into Mr. Kapoor had came to a standstill in view of the opinion dated June 29, 2019purportedly provided by A.G. Ponn Manickavel, the former Inspector-General of Police who oversaw the State police's Idol Wing. The decision was made in response to a plea filed by the former Inspector Kader Batcha, who had formerly worked at the Crime Investigation Department (CID)-Chennai's Idol Wing. Mr. Batcha said in his plea that the special team led by Mr. Manickavel falsely implicated him and then filed a new case against him. In June 2005, the Palavoor case was reported. The Inspector joined in 2006, carried out the investigation, and in 2008, eight suspects were charged. Four of the 13 idols were found on the accused Deenadayalan.

Additionally, Mr. Batcha claimed that the Inspector-General of Police conspired with Deenadayalan to have the latter's testimony recorded before a magistrate, on the basis of which the Inspector was charged. After receiving a pardon, Mr. Deenadayalan was made an approver.CBI Registered Case To Probe The Theft of 13 Idols In Tamil Nadu