Centre forms team to study situation

Chennai: A seven-member team, led by Rajiv Shukla, Joint Secretary and Financial Advisor National Intelligence Grid, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, will visit Tamil Nadu to assess the situation in the rain-affected areas.

The team members have been drawn from various ministries who are experts in their respective domains.

It is expected to reach Tamil Nadu in a couple of days and would be travelling across the affected areas. According to sources, the Home Ministry has already directed the team to provide a detailed report to its Disaster Management division within a week.

Notably, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had requested the Prime Minister to extend support to the state which has been badly hit by back-to-back rains and inundation leading to huge losses. The heavy rains had claimed 18 lives and inundated around 1.50 lakh hectares of agricultural land leading to huge losses in crops.

The team has already sought a detailed report on the losses from the state. However, the Centre will require a detailed report from the seven-member team. The Disaster Management division in the Union Home ministry will be coordinating with various departments to finalise the compensation to be granted to the state.